Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg to host Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 6 days ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Dixie Youth All-Stars are preparing to play ball on their home field during the Dixie Youth Baseball tournament on Saturday. "We found out that we were hosting the Dixie Youth State Tournament; we were ecstatic," said Shane Burroughs, Orangeburg Dixie Youth All-Stars' head coach. "However, we were also a little disappointed in the fact we didn't get to compete in the district because these players have played a lot of baseball. We want to show everyone that Orangeburg is a great place to live, work, and a place to visit. It's also a great place to grow up as a kid and have fun."

