BRITISH OPEN '21: A look back at key anniversary years

 7 days ago

No other championship carries as much history as the British Open. A look at some key anniversaries features Sam Snead winning at St. Andrews and Lee Trevino holding off “Mr. Lu” to win at Royal Birkdale. Go back 150 years ago and find yet another reason the British Open was canceled. Not by a war or a pandemic, but because it had no trophy to award. Also included is a story from Ernie Els on what it was like to wait the final hour with fleeting hopes of winning while 20-year-old Tiger Woods asked if he should turn pro.

