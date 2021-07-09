Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Virgin Galactic is about to become the first rocket company to launch the boss to space. Richard Branson will strap into one of his sleek, shiny space planes on Sunday for a brief up-and-down ride to the edge of space. He'll join five company employees for the test flight from New Mexico. It will be the company's fourth trip to space. The 70-year-old founder of the Virgin Group assigned himself to his company's first full-scale space crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos by nine days. Bezos’ liftoff is set for July 20 from West Texas.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Scale Space#The Virgin Group#Blue Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...
Albuquerque, NMnewmexicopbs.org

Branson Blasts into Space

July 16, 2021 – New Mexico is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness on July 11 drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges as the state seeks to leverage the Virgin Galactic spotlight.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Mystery troll who bought $28M ticket to space with Jeff Bezos: ‘Nvm, I’m busy’

LOL — According to CNN, the person, who paid $28 million for the chance to participate in the historic voyage, simply told Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin that they have a conflict in their schedule. They will be able to reschedule for a future flight, but still, you have to wonder what was so important that they really couldn’t go, after paying so much money for the ticket.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Blue Origin flight will carry youngest person to fly in space

July 15 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos will have more company when his Blue Origin sends passengers into space for the first time next week -- 18-year-old Oliver Daemen. The space company announced Thursday that Daemen will be on the flight of the New Shepard on Tuesday, joining Amazon founder Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old Wally Funk.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Week

The person who paid $28 million to go to space with Jeff Bezos can't make it next week

The person who bid $28 million to go to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos apparently has more important things going on next week. Blue Origin announced Thursday that Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, will accompany Bezos on his upcoming spaceflight, The Washington Post reports. Previously, Bezos' company Blue Origin auctioned off a seat on the July 20 flight for $28 million.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Teenager to Fly With Bezos in Inaugural Space Tourism Flight

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm is set to take the place of a person who put up $28 million in an auction to take part in the inaugural space tourism flight for billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. Blue Origin said on...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Bezos Follows Branson: Blue Origin Set To Launch Into Space

Last week, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its Unity 22 mission, sending Sir Richard Branson, along with five others, space-bound to kick off the age of space tourism. Following this revolutionary event, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos will head to space on July 20th with his Blue Origin company. Joining the club.
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

July 20 set for Blue Origin manned space flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has granted a license to Blue Origin to carry passengers into space aboard the company-developed New Shepard rocket. Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.com, will be aboard the scheduled flight of Blue Origin on July 20. The triad of Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and...
Aerospace & Defensewcn247.com

18-year-old joining Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space. The rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of an auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, Oliver Daemen will be on board. He'll rocket away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest person in space at age 82. The student took a year off after high school to obtain his private pilot's license. He'll attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September. Blue Origin says the yet-to-be-identified winner of the $28 million charity auction has a scheduling conflict and will catch a future flight.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will bring science along on their joyrides

On Sunday morning, Sirisha Bandla reached into a pouch strapped to her leg and pulled out a plastic tube containing a seedling in the mustard family and a chemical preservative. As she turned a knob on one end of the tube, the preservative surrounded the young plant, halting all biological activity. Over the next few minutes, at carefully selected moments, she repeated the action on two similar tubes.
The Verge

Blue Origin picks teen to fly to space after anonymous auction winner reschedules

The fourth passenger set to ride with Jeff Bezos on his space company’s suborbital rocket next Tuesday is a Dutch teen named Oliver Daemen, Blue Origin revealed Thursday. Daemen, the son of a Dutch private equity executive, will fill in for the winner of last month’s $28 million auction, who remains anonymous and “has chosen to fly on a future New Shepard mission due to scheduling conflicts,” a brief news release said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy