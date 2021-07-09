Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew, lack of vaccination cited
MONTREAL (AP) — CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard says the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.” He says Hurtado “was not comfortable taking the vaccine.” Hurtado joined Montreal as a free agent in February. He played seven games with Montreal. He is a nine-year MLS veteran who has made 140 regular-season appearances. Columbus has lost striker Gyasi Zardes to the U.S. national team for the Gold Cup while forward Bradley Wright-Phillips has been dealing with a thigh injury.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0