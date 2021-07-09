Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew, lack of vaccination cited

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) — CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard says the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.” He says Hurtado “was not comfortable taking the vaccine.” Hurtado joined Montreal as a free agent in February. He played seven games with Montreal. He is a nine-year MLS veteran who has made 140 regular-season appearances. Columbus has lost striker Gyasi Zardes to the U.S. national team for the Gold Cup while forward Bradley Wright-Phillips has been dealing with a thigh injury.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Erik Hurtado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurtado To Crew#Ap#Cf Montreal#The Columbus Crew#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSThe Blue Testament

Across State Lines: Hurtado Traded to Columbus

MLS’s Canadian MLS teams headed back to Canada this past week in preparation to potentially host games in their home cities for the first time since early in the 2020 season. With some of the quarantine rules still in place for people in Canada, one Canadian team has moved a former Sporting Kansas City player who is not currently vaccinated. CF Montreal announced this past week that they had traded former Sporting forward, Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in General Allocation Money. The Crew need some forward depth with Gyasi Zardes with the USMNT and other forwards like Bradley Wright-Phillips suffering from injuries.
MLSNBC4 Columbus

Columbus Crew trade for forward Erik Hurtado

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew acquired forward Erik Hurtado in a trade with Club de Foot Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2021 general allocation money. Columbus is lacking at the forward position after starter Gyasi Zardes left to play for the United States Men’s National Team in the Gold Cup while Bradley Wright-Phillips continues to deal with an injury.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United adds midfielder Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montreal

Atlanta United announced it will acquire midfielder Amar Sejdic from CF Montreal in exchange for $100k of General Allocation Money up front with potentially $50k more to be added through incentives. The trade will be effective tomorrow when MLS’s secondary transfer window opens. Sejdic occupied a supplemental roster spot for...
MLSStumptown Footy

Eryk Williamson puts in solid performance for USMNT

MLSsoccer.com — 7.0 Greg Seltzer of MLSsoccer.com noted that Williamson was great when pushed in the right direction. He did note, however, that Williamson got caught facing his own net a couple of times. When pointed in the right direction, Williamson was very effective. He pushed the team forward on...
MLSWichita Eagle

U.S. soccer cruises to Gold Cup victory over Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park

The 2021 iteration of the Gold Cup is seen by many U.S. fans as an opportunity for some of this country’s younger soccer stars to impress on the big stage. That didn’t happen in the U.S. side’s opening game against Haiti last weekend, when an American team filled to the seams with MLS experience eked out a 1-0 victory.
MLSsacramentosun.com

Los Angeles Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez signs contract extension

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez signed a contract extension with the club, the Galaxy announced Thursday. Alvarez, 19, is in his third season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with Galaxy II, Los Angeles' USL affiliate. In 39 games (16 starts) with the Galaxy, Alvarez has two goals...
SoccerGwinnett Daily Post

U.S. mauls Martinique in CONCACAF Gold Cup

Daryl Dike scored twice to pace the U.S. men's national team to a 6-1 victory against Martinique in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday - a win that advanced the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. and Canada qualified from the four-team Group B with 2-0-0...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Andre Blake contract extended through 2024 with club option for 2025

Future Ring of Honor inductee Andre Blake is staying in Chester. The Philadelphia Union announced Thursday that they have reached a new agreement with the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year that will keep him on the books through 2024 with a club option for 2025. “As the rest of...
MLSKansas City Star

Busio’s family is here for his national-team debut. His first USMNT start might be next

Dionne Busio was just trying to grab dinner when she first heard the roar of thousands chanting her last name over and over. She was in attendance for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s 1-0 win against Haiti to open the Concacaf Gold Cup Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, watching from the venue’s club seats as she eagerly awaited the first sight of her son, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio, in national team colors.
MLSwcn247.com

Toronto, Montreal back home in MLS return to Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC and Montreal have been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands. Major League Soccer said Wednesday that Toronto will host Orlando City on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at BMO Field and that Montreal will play FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Saputo Stadium. The third Canadian team, the Vancouver Whitecaps, will play “home” matches July 17 and July 20 in Sandy, Utah, as conversations continue with the Canadian government. A Toronto FC spokesman said 7,000 fans will be allowed Saturday and 15,000 next week, with Saturday’s crowd made up of front-line health-care workers, first responders and season seat members. Montreal will allow 5,000 fans.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Union: Best keeper in MLS, Andre Blake, gets an extension

Star goalkeeper Andre Blake stays with the Philadelphia Union. A bedrock of the Philadelphia Union and their success the past few seasons, Andre Blake will continue his stay with the current Supporters Shield holders. The Union announced on Thursday that they have reached a contract extension with Blake. The top...
Soccergoal.com

Which NWSL teams will be hit hardest by Olympic call-ups?

The league will continue on through the Games in Japan, with some teams set to be impacted by absences more than others. The world of the NWSL doesn’t stop for the Olympics. While some of the league’s brightest stars will be in Japan, play will continue back on the home front with some teams being hit harder by absences than others.
NFLwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece through a lot of help from Khris Middleton. The Bucks trailed by nine in the fourth quarter before Middleton carried them to a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. He drained the go-ahead basket while scoring 10 straight Milwaukee points before finishing with 40.
MLSPosted by
Sports Illustrated

U.S.'s Tanner Tessmann Secures Transfer From FC Dallas to Serie A's Venezia

Weston McKennie and Bryan Reynolds have company in Serie A. FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann secured a transfer to Venezia on Thursday, becoming the third U.S. international—and FCD academy product—to head to Italy's top flight in the last year. McKennie, 22, is bracing for his second season at Juventus, and Reynolds, 20, will be starting his first full season at Roma. The 19-year-old Tessmann, meanwhile, joins a club that was just promoted to Serie A and is under American ownership. The clubs did not specify the fee for the transfer, but MLSSoccer.com reports that it was $4.1 million up front, with FCD retaining a sell-on percentage.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

USMNT vs Martinique: Player Ratings- Dike Dynamite

The USMNT cruised to a 6-1 win over Martinique on Thursday night at Children’s Mercy Park in their second group stage match of the Gold Cup. Here are the player ratings from Thursday’s win. The United States Men’s National Team booked their ticket to the 2021 Gold Cup quarterfinals with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy