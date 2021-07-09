Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew, lack of vaccination cited

MLS’s Canadian MLS teams headed back to Canada this past week in preparation to potentially host games in their home cities for the first time since early in the 2020 season. With some of the quarantine rules still in place for people in Canada, one Canadian team has moved a former Sporting Kansas City player who is not currently vaccinated. CF Montreal announced this past week that they had traded former Sporting forward, Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in General Allocation Money. The Crew need some forward depth with Gyasi Zardes with the USMNT and other forwards like Bradley Wright-Phillips suffering from injuries.