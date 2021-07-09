Cancel
Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NHLBoston Globe

Canada wanted NHL to enact stricter virus protocols during shortened season

Face masks were prevalent throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return. After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commissioner Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a “bubble model” similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season. “Should any iteration of the bubble model not be achievable for the NHL, we would recommend that the start of the season be delayed for a few weeks to allow for disease rates to drop and our health systems to recover,” the letter read. Bettman replied on Dec. 24, saying the league had already incorporated input from various Canadian public health agencies into its protocols, noting that players, staff, and coaches would be tested daily and saying the league would “make best efforts” to provide families and other close contacts with access to tests when requested. He added that the NHL’s protocols had been updated to include testing for a player’s close contacts for 14 days if the player tested positive for the virus. The NHL released numbers June 28 showing it had administered more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests this season, with 119 players receiving “confirmed positives.” The virus forced 12 teams to shut down over the course of the season, postponing 55 games.
