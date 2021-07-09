Cancel
Amazon Studios to host pop-up vaccination clinics in New York City and Los Angeles in an effort to boost rates in underserved communities

By Mansur Shaheen For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Amazon Studios, the film division of the retail giant, and Carbon Health, a health tech startup, are joining together to host pop-up vaccination clinics in New York City and Los Angeles.

The effort started on July 8 in the Big Apple, when Amazon Studios launched a clinic at St John's Bread & Life, non-profit organization serves Brooklyn and Queens.

The first scheduled pop-up clinics in Los Angeles will be on July 17 and 18.

The clinics are being created in an effort to deliver the vaccines to underserved populations, including communities or color and poorer areas in the two cities.

Amazon Studios and Carbon Health are joining together to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in underserved communities of New York City and Los Angeles (File Photo)

'Amazon Studios first collaborated with the teams at Carbon Health at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and since then we have seen, first-hand, their dedication to helping all communities fight COVID-19,' Jennifer Salke, CEO of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

'As we enter this pivotal juncture in the pandemic, we want to join forces to help bring vaccinations to the locations where they are needed most.'

The clinics plan to distribute around 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine every day.

Carbon Health had previously teamed with the office of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LA Fire Department to assist a massive vaccination site at Dodgers Stadium.

Now, is is working with Amazon to expand those efforts.

'We are proud to extend our collaboration with Amazon Studios to reach under-vaccinated communities, like unhoused individuals served by Bread & Life,' said Dr Sujal Mandavia, Carbon Health's chief medical officer, in a statement.

Carbon Health also previously worked with Amazon to help members of the studio's cast and crew vaccinated.

Carbon Health previously worked with LA officials to set up a massive vaccine clinic at Dodger Stadium, pictured here in January 2021

'Over the last year, Carbon Health has joined forces with Amazon Studios to bring mobile COVID-19 testing clinics to 12 production sites, making it easier for cast and crew to continue to operate during the pandemic,' Mandavia continued.

The company has helped distribute more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 1.4 million COVID tests across the country in efforts with local governments and non-profits, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Increasing access to vaccines in order to get the remaining unvaccinated Americans jabbed has become a major effort in recent weeks.

Currently, a little more than two-thirds of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Indian 'Delta' variant, a more-contagious strain of the virus that originated in the south Asian country, is beginning to sweep across the nation and is now the country's dominant strain.

Many, particularly in rural areas of the Midwest and southeastern regions of the country, remain unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to get vaccinated during a press briefing on Tuesday, and announced that his administration would work to bring vaccines to people within their communities - even going door-to-door if need be.

'Right now, as I speak to you, millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk. The people that they care about are at risk,' Biden said.

The President previously set a target of getting 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, which the country failed to reach.

Some in the inner city have struggled to get vaccinated as well, specifically in black and Latino communities, as they have sometimes not been allocated the necessary supplies to meet demand.

Amazon and Carbon Health hope to close the gap, though they are not the only ones attempting to do so in LA.

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center, a cannabis dispensary that previously gave away products worth up to $30 for only a penny, is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic as well this weekend.

