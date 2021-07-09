Cancel
College Sports

College athletes now have opportunity to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness

By Elizabeth Ruiz
 6 days ago

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Caitlin Clark is a sophomore basketball player for the University of Iowa. “I started playing basketball before I could even remember,” Clark said. The next three years of basketball will be very different for Clark and other student-athletes. For the first time in NCAA history, college athletes across the country can now capitalize off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, just like a professional athlete.

