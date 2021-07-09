Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teacher Gets Three-Year Ban After Getting Drunk & Taking Students To Strip Club On Class Trip

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bq9o7_0asVo42R00

Everybody loved the “cool” teacher in school.

However, this school teacher took “cool” way too far…

Richard Glenn was an IT teacher at Longridge Towers School, and had the opportunity to take his students between the ages of 16 to 18 on a trip to Costa Rica back in July of 2019 (sheesh, talk about a field trip).

When they got there, though, shit hit the fan pretty quick.

He was supposed to stay for the whole trip, which ended on July 28th, but needless to say, he didn’t make it that long.

Why did he get sent home early you ask? Well, here’s a list of reasons why according to BBC News:

He was drinking with students (some of whom were under the legal drinking age), threatening to “kick the head in” of one student, and “kill” the other, being aggressive to a student then “kissing” his forehead, being aggressive to the woman in charge of the trip while he was being carried home drunk, exposing himself to a woman in a shared hotel room…

And here’s the wildest one out of all: Mr. Glenn took some students to a strip club.

Imagine going to a strip club and getting lap dances with your 17-year-old student who is in your 5th period computer class… Imagine how awkward that would be when class starts back up?

Well, of course, Glenn never had that chance to have that awkward moment, because he was fired immediately after the trip.

The school panel had this to say on the situation:

“Mr. Glenn was, at various times during the school trip, under the influence of alcohol, and therefore not in a position to adequately take decisions or act in loco parentis should the need arise.

This was in circumstances where the pupils under his care were in an unfamiliar country, far from home, and relying on him for guidance and protection.

Mr. Glenn was an experienced teacher and pastoral leader who would have been expected to lead an overseas trip safely, and would have been well aware of the conduct expected of him.”

Wow, and the guy was considered a “pastoral leader” too. I don’t think Mr. Glenn will be leading any kind of church congregation soon.

He’s been banned from teaching at schools now, and has to wait three years for the ban to be lifted.

I guess at the end of the day, the guy got what he deserved, and now the students who went on the trip have one hell of a story to tell.

Guy puts Dewey Finn to shame…

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Club#Longridge Towers School#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: White man allegedly beats Black teen with belt for using profanity

A white man wielding a belt was captured on security footage charging at and pushing a Black teen in Georgia. He allegedly beat the teen with the belt, according to 11Alive. Twenty-nine-year-old Matt Martel allegedly attacked the 15-year-old over his use of profanity, according to an interview with police. The entire incident was captured on security footage.
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Drunk man killed by shark while wading into sea to pee

One man’s day at the beach turned deadly after he was killed by a shark while wading into the surf to relieve himself. “There was a lot of blood in the water,” bystander Endriano Gomes told Newsflash of the horrific attack, which occurred Saturday at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, northeastern Brazil.
U.K.BBC

Frankie Thomas: Girl who died could 'view anything' on school iPad

The web filter at a school where a girl took her own life after viewing graphic content failed so badly she "could view anything", an inquest heard. Frankie Thomas died at her home in Witley, Surrey, in September 2018. The 15-year-old's browsing history revealed she had been accessing self-harm images...

Comments / 0

Community Policy