Teacher Gets Three-Year Ban After Getting Drunk & Taking Students To Strip Club On Class Trip

Everybody loved the “cool” teacher in school.

However, this school teacher took “cool” way too far…

Richard Glenn was an IT teacher at Longridge Towers School, and had the opportunity to take his students between the ages of 16 to 18 on a trip to Costa Rica back in July of 2019 (sheesh, talk about a field trip).

When they got there, though, shit hit the fan pretty quick.

He was supposed to stay for the whole trip, which ended on July 28th, but needless to say, he didn’t make it that long.

Why did he get sent home early you ask? Well, here’s a list of reasons why according to BBC News:

He was drinking with students (some of whom were under the legal drinking age), threatening to “kick the head in” of one student, and “kill” the other, being aggressive to a student then “kissing” his forehead, being aggressive to the woman in charge of the trip while he was being carried home drunk, exposing himself to a woman in a shared hotel room…

And here’s the wildest one out of all: Mr. Glenn took some students to a strip club.

Imagine going to a strip club and getting lap dances with your 17-year-old student who is in your 5th period computer class… Imagine how awkward that would be when class starts back up?

Well, of course, Glenn never had that chance to have that awkward moment, because he was fired immediately after the trip.

The school panel had this to say on the situation:

“Mr. Glenn was, at various times during the school trip, under the influence of alcohol, and therefore not in a position to adequately take decisions or act in loco parentis should the need arise.

This was in circumstances where the pupils under his care were in an unfamiliar country, far from home, and relying on him for guidance and protection.

Mr. Glenn was an experienced teacher and pastoral leader who would have been expected to lead an overseas trip safely, and would have been well aware of the conduct expected of him.”

Wow, and the guy was considered a “pastoral leader” too. I don’t think Mr. Glenn will be leading any kind of church congregation soon.

He’s been banned from teaching at schools now, and has to wait three years for the ban to be lifted.

I guess at the end of the day, the guy got what he deserved, and now the students who went on the trip have one hell of a story to tell.

Guy puts Dewey Finn to shame…