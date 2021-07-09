Cancel
Seattle, WA

Police Recover Purloined Perfume in North Seattle

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0asVnx6000

Officers recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen perfume during a retail theft operation in North Seattle Thursday evening.

At about 7:40 p.m., police watched two men enter a health and beauty store and head straight for the fragrances. They both filled a bag with merchandise and then quickly left the store without paying. Officers arrested both men when they exited the building, and recovered a combined 60 bottles of perfume, valued at approximately $5,225. One of them men admitted he intended to sell the stolen goods at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street in the downtown core.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2GdW_0asVnx6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBYAt_0asVnx6000

The 29- and 27-year-old suspects were both booked into the King County Jail for felony theft.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

