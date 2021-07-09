Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Cover Furniture Scratches Easily the DIY Way

By Jill Washburn
fox2detroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to cover surface scratches on furniture. Jill often buys used furniture and it’s not uncommon for them to need a little TLC because they’ve been bumped around and scuffed a bit. Often, she paints or repaints pieces, so she's less concerned about scratches showing. Sometimes, though, the finish of a piece still looks pretty good and she just needs to hide a couple of scratches. Here are a few of her favorite ways.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Diy#Scratches#Paints#Dresser#Tlc#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

13 Beautiful DIY Flower Pot Ideas for Your Porch or Garden

Flower pots are standard gardening equipment. Together, flower pot size, shape, texture, and color help define a garden space, balcony, or patio and add personality and presence. Gardeners can use the landscape’s natural slope and curve to help determine where and how to step outside of the flower pot norm.
Gardeninglushome.com

Gorgeous Climbing Plants, Outdoor Home Decorating with Flowering Vines

Flowering vines give an old-time fairy-tale look to homes and gardens. Spectacular flowering plants, climbers, and creepers are versatile, practical, and beautiful landscaping ideas. Flowering vines can stay close to the ground working as ground covers, or climb on decorating trellises, arbors, and fences. Flowering climbers are fantastic garden decorations and eye-catching accents that can amplify the appeal of walkways and entrance door designs.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Aldi’s new garden furniture is bang on trend, from bamboo-effect to wicker seating sets

If you’re looking for affordable garden furniture, Aldi is a one-stop shop.Over the past few months the budget supermarket has launched a hanging egg chair, a tiki bar, a firepit and grill (£229.99, Aldi.co.uk) and even a gazebo with a built-in bar (£179.99, Aldi.co.uk), most of which have been sell-out successes.Its latest Specialbuys additions are two garden furniture sets – one is a bamboo-effect range for smaller spaces and the other is a contemporary garden set that comes with a two-person sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.As with anything from Aldi, they’re an absolute steal, costing just £169.99 and...
Shoppingthetrendspotter.net

15 Best Sofa Covers That Will Protect Your Furniture

Sofa covers are the home accessory you didn’t know you needed. The great thing about these slips is that they can protect your furniture or help update old pieces. They are easy to wash and relatively effortless to get on. Plus, they are super versatile. There are so many designs to choose from, with various colors, patterns, and fabrics, that it is easy to find something that you will love. Do you wish to save a sofa that has a stain? No problem. Or perhaps you want to modernize and redesign your home. It is also a wonderful way to add some color to your living room or keep the pets and kids from destroying everything. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
Charlottesville, VAUV Cavalier Daily

Top 10 places or ways to get furniture for your new apartment or house

Facebook Marketplace is a great resource that allows people to sell items in communities. You can search the online store by location and item, allowing you to find a lot of furniture. Around the time that people are moving out or switching leases in Charlottesville, people will list their furniture on Facebook, often for much lower prices than new furniture. People are just as desperate to get rid of their furniture as you are desperate to furnish your new place. Picking up furniture from strangers has its risks, but if you are safe and take friends with you when possible, potential danger can be avoided.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

DIY Coffee Pod Organizer

Coffee pods can be a disaster to keep organized, but this hack uses simple T-molding as an ideal organization system for Keurig, Nespresso or any other type of coffee pod. T-molding is designed for wood floor transitions, and it also makes a perfect storage rack for coffee pods because it has grooves for the pods to slide onto. To start, measure the diameter of the top of the coffee pod (to figure out the spacing needed between each piece of molding) and cut the T-molding to the length of your cabinet. Next, predrill screw holes in the racks and screw them to the underside of a cabinet or shelf (ours are 3 in. apart for Keurig pods). For a neater look, use brass screws and finish washers. Prefinished T-molding is available wherever wood flooring is sold. A 4-ft. section costs about $20.
Interior Designlushome.com

Getting Creative with Recycling Wood Pallets for Outdoor Furniture and Home Decorating

Recycling wood pallets is a modern idea for making outdoor furniture. Shipping wood pallets are beautiful building material, perfect for creating unique furniture pieces for patios, gardens, and balconies. Wood pallets continue to be a great way to move products in bulk, but also they make fantastic home furnishings. Here is the Lushome collection of DIY ideas to make outdoor furniture for yards and balconies.
ShoppingReal Simple

17 Surprisingly Useful Decor Items From Amazon That Add Charm to Your Space—Without the Clutter

You've picked out the furniture and painted the walls. Now it's time to decorate. For many, shopping for decor can feel overwhelming, especially if you haven't determined your aesthetic yet or if you're working within a budget. Decor also has a tendency to lead to unwanted clutter, which is why it's essential to choose items that not only complement your space but also serve a purpose outside of being visually appealing.
Brooklyn, NYApartment Therapy

A Small Brooklyn Rental Is a Modern Mashup of Primary Colors, Cool DIYs, and Fab Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Prospect Lefferts Gardens — Brooklyn, NYC. Freelance interior designer and Hem’s East Coast Business Developer, Erin Kerr, had been living in a studio apartment before quarantine. “After spending almost a year quarantining in my studio apartment that faced a brick wall, I knew I had to take advantage of the New York Covid deals. I had the typical big one-bedroom dream apartment wish list but with a studio-sized budget,” Erin explains. “This space checked all of the boxes, and the price was only $45 more than my studio. I had a month of overlapping leases, which was fate because a week before my move, my (not yet packed) studio’s plumbing erupted at 5 p.m. and flooded my kitchen — waterboarded roaches included. My incredible friends showed up an hour later, we rented a truck, and panic-moved me (via tote bags!) until 2 a.m.”
Interior Designlushome.com

Small Kitchens, 55 Modern Ideas to Make Small Kitchen Interiors Beautiful

A small kitchen can inspire big design ideas. If you have kitchen envy and have thoughts of renovating your small kitchen, here is the collection of small kitchen designs and inspiring, functional, and modern ideas. You can make the best with what you have. Small kitchens can look and feel spacious, pleasant, and bold. Check out the beautiful kitchen design ideas and see what configuration suits your layout the best.
CarsMySanAntonio

Best Car Scratch Removers

Nothing downgrades a car’s appearance quite like scratched, faded or worn paint, but there are products that provide DIY solutions. Here we rank the best car finish scratch removers for 2021. This article, Best Car Scratch Removers, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Cool Ways To Build And Customize A DIY Headboard

It’s important for a bedroom to be a comfortable and relaxing space, not only in terms of layout and practicality but also from an aesthetic point of view. There’s no need for a lot of furniture and accessories. In fact, the fewer the better. You can still personalize the room with elements such as a DIY headboard or some colorful bedding.
Home & Gardenhomebnc.com

26 Stylish DIY Ways to Update Your Centerpiece this Summer

Nothing completes your backyard barbecue like the best DIY summer centerpiece ideas to make your outdoor dining space feel like an extension of your home. One of the best parts of summer is the laid-back atmosphere it projects into our minds. Days are longer and time nearly stands still for moments that allow us to reunite with family and friends. And there’s no better way to reunite with those we love most than with food.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

The Rainbow Pantry... from Scratch!

Inspired by June’s Pride month and our LGBTQIA+ community members, we are celebrating the Rainbow Pantry again!. A few strawberries will go a long way in flavoring handmade ice cream! No major equipment is needed, aside from sturdy zipped plastic bags or two plastic food storage containers that tightly seal and can nest within each other (leaving some space between them). The following video gives a quick overview of this type of process.
Interior Designdesignertrapped.com

Creative DIY Outdoor Furniture Ideas that Won’t Break the Budget

Outdoor furniture can be so expensive, but these DIY outdoor furniture projects are high on style and easy on your wallet!. A few months ago I sold our outdoor furniture. I shouldn't leave out that we have been using it in our master bedroom's “sitting” area, but we moved our bedroom furniture around and I decided it had to go! It was really nice and looked awesome at our old house, but it isn't the style I want for the new desk we are planning. Since selling it, I have been perusing furniture to replace the old ones. I had forgotten how expensive it can be to fully outfit an outdoor space! Of course, no search would be complete without checking out DIY outdoor furniture. And I wasn't let down by my fellow bloggers and DIYers! There are SO MANY creative options out there. I have put together a list of AWESOME DIY outdoor furniture options that have tutorials. And these aren't just traditional couch or table options. There are some seriously creative ideas here for all kinds of DIY outdoor furniture, and they are all budget-friendly! Check out this list for all kinds of great DIY outdoor furniture options and get inspired to create your own, right in time for warmer temps and outside time!

Comments / 0

Community Policy