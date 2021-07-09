Cover Furniture Scratches Easily the DIY Way
This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to cover surface scratches on furniture. Jill often buys used furniture and it’s not uncommon for them to need a little TLC because they’ve been bumped around and scuffed a bit. Often, she paints or repaints pieces, so she's less concerned about scratches showing. Sometimes, though, the finish of a piece still looks pretty good and she just needs to hide a couple of scratches. Here are a few of her favorite ways.www.fox2detroit.com
