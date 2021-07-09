Cancel
Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Details Including Title Using Britney's Lyric Is 'Incorrect and Incomplete': Publisher

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe publisher of Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir is speaking out after "incorrect and incomplete information" about the star's book was released online — including its title that referenced a Britney Spears lyric. "Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie...

people.com

Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears
#Book Publishing#Hachette Book Group#Worth Publishing#Worthy Publishing#Time#Page Six#Atv#Instagram Story
CelebritiesKHQ Right Now

Jamie Lynn Spears releasing memoir

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her autobiography. The 30-year-old actress - who was just 16 when she fell pregnant with her and then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, now 13 - will open up about her life from child star to mother of two in 'I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring it Out'.
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Promises To Tell All In New Memoir Named After Legendary Britney Lyric!

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell all — and it sounds like she’s really not planning on holding anything back. This week, eagle-eyed fans discovered that Britney Spears‘ little sister is in the midst of preparing a tell-all memoir about her 30 years of life, her work on Zoey 101 and other TV shows, and, of course, her connection to one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
CelebritiesNYLON

Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Is Already Stirring Up Controversy

My current favorite meme is a picture of Jamie Lynn Spears behind bars. Though the 30-year-old actress was once beloved for her starring role on the early aughts Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, she has recently become the subject of internet scorn thanks to her perceived failure to intervene in the ongoing case of her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. For many, the younger Spears is not considered a Britney ally — and as such, it’s no surprise that the world wasn’t too thrilled to hear that an upcoming memoir allegedly took its title from a Britney song.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's "Broke" Amid Britney Spears Payroll Speculation

Jamie Lynn Spears has shut down claims that she's on her sister Britney Spears' payroll. The actress reportedly reposted a screenshot of a news outlet's headline reading "Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll." She wrote alongside the screenshot, “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jamie Lynn Spears announces she's writing her memoir amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship drama

The former Zoey 101 star's book I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out is due to be released on Jan. 18, 2022. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the younger Spears to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears gives toys to sister Jamie Lynn’s kids

Britney Spears is at war with certain family members, but is still looking out for younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The pop star sent Jamie Lynn’s children a box of toys, the younger Spears sibling revealed Sunday. “Nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See How "Auntie" Britney Spears Showered Jamie Lynn's Daughters With Toys

Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship Testimony. If you ever wondered what it's like to have Britney Spears as an aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears pulled back a bit of that curtain when she shared a since-deleted photo of toys her older sister gifted her daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3. From what followers can see in the picture, it looks like Maddie and Ivey are now the owners of some adorable plush toys courtesy of their pop star aunt.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

She Must Confess! Jamie Lynn Spears Announces 'Unfiltered' Memoir

Her side of the story. Jamie Lynn Spears is working on a memoir — and the title is a nod to one of her sister’s most famous songs. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, announced I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out on Friday, July 9. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the singer to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”
Books & Literaturewonderwall.com

Jamie Lynn Spears faces Britney-inspired book title controversy, more news

Jamie Lynn Spears borrows Britney lyric for memoir title, book promptly disappears from publishers' website. Has Jamie Lynn Spears' forthcoming memoir been pulled? On July 9, multiple outlets reported that Britney Spears' younger sister has a book in the works called "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out," an apparently Britney-inspired name change from its original title, "Southern Roots." ("I must confess is a line in the chorus of Britney's massive debut hit "…Baby One More Time.") Outlets including Page Six, Refinery29 and Us Weekly and retailers including Amazon all pointed to a page on Worthy Publishing's website that described Jamie Lynn's "unfiltered story … about being a child star, becoming a teen mom … [and] … the ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life…" and provided pre-order info. By mid-afternoon on July 9, however, the page turned up a "page not found" error message and Jamie Lynn's name did not appear on Worthy's list of authors. Searching for the title or for Jamie Lynn's name pulled nothing up, either. Jamie Lynn's use of her sister's lyric in the book title, of course, is unlikely to have pleased the #FreeBritney contingent — at least, not those who say the younger Spears has been complicit in denying her sister the freedom she all but begged for at a June 23 conservatorship hearing where the singer said she wanted to sue her family for allowing the "abusive" conservatorship to go on for 13 years. Jamie Lynn then defended herself on Instagram, saying she's "only loved and supported" her sister; reports also claimed she's the only family member who does not draw a salary from Britney. Amid the title controversy, the publisher attempted to clear things up. "Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," it said in a statement released to E! News on July 9. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."

