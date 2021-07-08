Major Deals Landed by Envestnet, JPMorgan, InvestCloud & Broadridge
Customer service and advanced technology are key factors in the deals that have taken place over the past few months, according to a new report by Echelon Partners. Deals such as InvestCloud’s acquisition of Advicent, the provider of financial planning service NaviPlan, and JPMorgan’s purchase of OpenInvest are key indicators of “strong interest in the wealthtech industry” and “a sign of positive investor expectations about the increasing prominence of digital solutions in wealth management,” according to the report.www.wealthmanagement.com
