Major Deals Landed by Envestnet, JPMorgan, InvestCloud & Broadridge

Morgan Stanley reported $71 billion in net new assets in its wealth management segment in the second quarter, up from about $20 billion in the year-ago quarter but down 32% from the first quarter, at nearly $105 billion. On a conference call with analysts Thursday morning, CEO James Gorman said the growth was reflective of the success of the firm’s three segments within wealth management, which now includes an advisor-led channel, direct channel, via its acquisition of E*Trade, and a workplace channel.