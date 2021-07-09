Route 152 to Close for Bridge Construction in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

BENSALEM, PA — Bensalem Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man, pictured here, accused of parking in front of a SEPTA bus and slapping its driver. Investigators state the assault occurred on June 28, 2021, at approximately 9:20 PM at the intersection of Rt 1 South and Bristol Rd. It was reported that an unknown male operating a possible silver Toyota Hatchback, drove around a Septa bus, parked in front of it, exited the vehicle and began yelling at the Septa bus driver. The actor then approached the bus, punched the glass window, then reached in and slapped the driver in the face. The unknown male then returned to his vehicle and fled the area traveling Westbound on Bristol Rd.