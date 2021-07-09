Route 152 to Close for Bridge Construction in Cheltenham, Abington Townships
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) is scheduled to close between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, from 7:00 PM Friday, July 23, to 5:00 AM Monday, July 26, for bridge construction under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA’s Regional Rail Line, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.www.mychesco.com
