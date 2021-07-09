With Trevor Rosenthal no longer an option, will the A’s pursue a closer at the trade deadline?

Let’s see if we can crank out a Lukewarm stove without anything getting stale too quickly. In fact, yeah, let’s make this a short one just to catch up. Now that Max Scherzer has been traded to the Padres Dodgers, the Twins are front and center with José Berríos. Unlike, say, Zach Davies, Berríos comes with an addition year of team can control and can more confidently slot in near the front of a team’s rotation. Davies still has value, but it’s certainly going to be less than Berríos. Jayson Stark reports that the Padres, Rays, Mets, and Twins are all still talking about Berríos, but when a pitcher comes with that extra control, it’s difficult to narrow the field. In any case, after the failed Scherzer pursuit, the Padres are obviously a team worth watching and we know the Mets are looking to add to the rotation, so for now, those would be my speculative front-runners, if I had to guess.