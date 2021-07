Indie pop artist Ali Coyle has a way of deeply connecting with her listeners through her highly-relatable lyrics, lush sonics, and vivid imagery that is delicately woven into her songs. The emerging artist recently released an EP Songs For My Therapist which is a six-track body of work that depicts the narrative of a queer woman as she navigates through the ups and downs of her life’s journey while learning meaningful lessons along the way. Self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance are powerful themes throughout Ali’s EP, as she confronts her demons and moves into a place of healing and growth.