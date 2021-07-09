Cancel
Seattle Parks and Recreation needs input on concept designs for Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation

By OConnoK
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in an Online Open House on Thursday, July 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. for the Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation.

Please register in advance for this event at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y09CPAIrS5C1rA8uc6EycA (Please note this weblink is a corrected updated link).

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information and directions on how to participate in the webinar. Please visit the park, 13035 Linden Ave. N, and join us online to meet the design team and provide input on two options for playground equipment.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the public process for this project. The design from Hoshide Wanzer Architects and Berger Partnership incorporated your input into two conceptual designs for the play area and the comfort station. The design team is eager to share these concept designs with the community and gather feedback for the final design.

The project will provide a modern, all-gender comfort station/restroom facility, new play equipment that provides play opportunities for all abilities. In addition, the project will make safety and accessibility improvements that meet the standards from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For more information please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/bitter-lake-playfield-play-area-and-comfort-station-renovation or contact Kevin Bergsrud at kevin.bergsrud@seattle.gov or 206-684-5831.

