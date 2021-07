‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron has opened up about reuniting with Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell, and what fans can expect from his upcoming book. Fan-favorite Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron has opened up about longtime host Chris Harrison departing The Bachelor franchise. As fans would recall, Chris exited the series after he defended Rachel Kirkconnell for attending an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in college. The Bachelorette alum, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of the show, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the former host’s departure, saying the franchise was going in the “right direction”. Tyler added, “I think both parties are happy and if everyone’s happy then that’s the best thing for everyone … I wish him the most success and wish him well on his next journey.”