Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks and Recreation and the United Indians of All Tribes excited about progress for the Northwest Native Canoe Center at Lake Union Park

By OConnoK
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago

Seattle Park and Recreation (SPR) and the United Indians of All Tribes (UIATF) are happy to announce the design of the Canoe Carving House, as part of the Northwest Native Canoe Center, is moving forward with the goal of being under construction in 2022. The community-initiated project will celebrate the canoe culture that is dominant among the Pacific Northwest coastal tribes and will be located on the west shore of Lake Union in Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N. The facility will have a green-roof and will provide space for an ongoing Native American canoe carving program, and storage for canoes that will be hand-launched into the lake during operating hours. Docents will also explain the Northwest Native American skills and beliefs used over generations in building canoes.

“This first phase of the Northwest Native Canoe Center (the Canoe Carving House) has been a dream of ours for many years,” said Mike Tulee, Executive Director of UIATF. “The facility fits directly into our mission and will provide educational and cultural opportunities that reconnect Indigenous people to their heritage and will strengthen their sense of belonging.”

The Northwest Native Canoe Center is part of the Lake Union Park Master Plan. SPR contributed funding for the project through the 2008 Parks and Green Spaces Levy Opportunity Fund and hired Jones & Jones Architects to design the project. UIATF secured the additional funding for the Carving Canoe House.

“First, I would like to acknowledge that this project is going to be built on the shore of Lake Union, the traditional lands and waters of the Duwamish people. The building will be a celebration of the Coast Salish canoe culture and remind people of our indigenous communities, past, present and future,” said Jesús Aguirre, Superintendent at Seattle Parks and Recreation. “I want to thank United Indians of All Tribes for their great partnership and for creating an educational opportunity for all that reinforces the connection to the original inhabitants of this land. The Northwest Native Canoe Center incorporates Seattle Parks and Recreation’s values of equity, opportunity, access and sustainability. We are excited to be moving into the construction phase of this project.”

The entire center will comprise of the Canoe Carving House and the Welcome House. The Welcome House will provide educational interactive displays, a gift shop, a catering kitchen and a multi-use space for cultural events. UIATF is launching fundraising efforts for the Welcome House portion of the project. Please visit United Indians of All Tribes Foundation’s website to contribute-Unitedindians.org. Once funding is secured SPR and UIATF will move forward with the second phase of the Center.

For more information, please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/northwest-native-canoe-center or contact David Graves at David.Graves@seattle.gov.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

279
Followers
966
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Aguirre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Union#Canoes#Uiatf#Indigenous#Spr#Jones Jones Architects#Duwamish#Coast Salish#United Indians#Canoe Carving House#The Welcome House#All Tribes Foundation#Unitedindians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force Meeting #21

On Wednesday, July 14, we held the 21st West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (CTF) Meeting. You can watch the meeting in full by clicking the below link:. At this meeting, we announced our plans for a new bike lane on West Marginal Way SW after the bridge reopens in 2022. We also reached the intermediate design milestone for the final phase of bridge repairs.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Tree Management in Seattle’s Parks

While walking through your favorite park you may come across a pile of mulch where there used to be a tree. What happened? You liked that tree! Isn’t Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) trying to add trees, not take them down?. Maybe you notice a large cedar tree with a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Created Commons Initiative Launches During Seattle’s Welcome Back Weeks

ARTS’ new program, Created Commons, launches as a part of the City of Seattle’s Welcome Back Weeks, July 12 – 26. In partnership with the Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Parks and Recreation, ARTS’ new Created Commons initiative transforms outdoor spaces across Seattle into venues for spectacular temporary arts and cultural extravaganzas. The program will kick-off as part of the Welcome Back Weeks festivities featuring three large-scale events throughout downtown Seattle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

A Roadside Chat with Sarah Baker, community member who started a Facebook group to support Chinatown – International District businesses last year

Welcome back to the Chinatown-International District! The City of Seattle and partners are teaming up to welcome you back downtown to enjoy our beautiful Seattle summers with three large-scale events taking place in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and Westlake. To kick off our Welcome Back Weeks, we’re hosting a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seeking Youth & Community Input: Survey to Inform Future Programs Benefitting Black Girls, Young Women and Black Queer and Transgender Youth

DEEL is seeking feedback from Seattle youth and adults to develop a funding opportunity that will serve Black girls, young women, and Black queer and transgender youth. You can help inform how DEEL designs this process by completing the following surveys:. Youth Survey (ages 10-21): tinyurl.com/2021yth. Adult Survey (ages 22+):...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

We’ve reached the next design milestone for the final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge repairs, keeping us on track to reopen the bridge in mid-2022

We have reached our internal milestone for intermediate design of the final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge (high bridge) repairs. This is the latest of multiple critical milestones we have reached on-time in our effort to reopen the bridge in mid-2022. This reflects our aggressive schedule to restore travel to the bridge.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Welcome Back Weeks Begin, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce New Efforts to Support Small Businesses Across the Downtown Core

City to Support Nearly 500 Downtown Small Businesses Through Welcome Back Weeks Efforts, Approximately 80% are Women or Minority Owned. SEATTLE (July 12, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced new efforts to support small businesses across the downtown core as part of Welcome Back Weeks occurring from July 12 – 26. The City and downtown partners launched Welcome Back Weeks to bring workers, small businesses, and visitors back downtown. Large-scale events will take place in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and Westlake, but many small business promotions span neighborhoods across downtown and will continue beyond the July Welcome Back Weeks. Through its partnerships with the Alliance for Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), and the Intentionalist, the City is supporting nearly 500 downtown small businesses during Welcome Back Weeks, approximately 80 percent of which are Women or Minority Owned Businesses (WMBE).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Mixer: New Media and Digital Arts – Next Steps and Funding Opportunities

Thank you to everyone who attended our June 30 Mixer on New Media and Digital Arts! From playing with the definition of “New Media” to touching on NFTs, accessibility, and the wild world of the future we are making today in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual (VR); we covered a lot of ground. We’re grateful to our panelists Abie Ekenezer, gome, Evie Powell, Julia Bruk, and Elizabeth Ralston — be sure to keep an eye on what they’re up to!
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation needs input on concept designs for Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in an Online Open House on Thursday, July 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. for the Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation. Please register in advance for this event at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y09CPAIrS5C1rA8uc6EycA (Please note this weblink is a corrected updated...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Applauds City Council’s Unanimous Passage of Legislation to Authorize Acquisition of Land in South Park for Affordable Housing

Legislation advances City efforts to achieve community-led equitable development and environmental justice goals. Seattle (July 12, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan’s legislation authorizing the Office of Housing to acquire two parcels in South Park for affordable housing development was passed unanimously by City Council today. Council Bill 120114 requires the housing developed on these parcels to be affordable to households making at or below 60 percent of area median income (AMI) which is equivalent to $69,400 for a family of four and $48,600 for an individual. Mayor Durkan plans to sign the legislation this week.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Matt Clifford, Senior Accountant

Role: I manage various areas of City Light accounting, including retail revenues, pension, and bond issuance. I also work on our financial statements and annual report, as well as assist with our annual financial audit. Background. Hometown:. Born in Portland, Ore., raised in Renton, Wash. Alma Mater: Seattle University. Discipline/Trade...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SPU’s RV Wastewater Pump-Out Pilot Program Partners with Public Health – Seattle King County to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

As a public utility, SPU values community health & safety. During COVID-19, our teams have increased innovative essential services for our unhoused neighbors. SPU’s RV Wastewater Pump-Out Pilot program started in spring 2020 and provides increased access to reliable wastewater services which help prevent spills. In 2021 alone (as of 6/30/21), staff have already provided 738 mobile RV waste pumping services directly to RVs across Seattle and partnered with outreach providers.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Why is the Grass Long?

If you are out and about in some of our parks, you might notice longer grass in areas where it was usually mowed. This is intentional! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is piloting a shift in our turf management practices to improve habitat for declining pollinators, save water and fuel, reduce emissions, and prioritize our resources.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation to close lifeguarded beach at Seward Park beginning on Wednesday, July 7 due to staffing shortage

A staffing shortage means that Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) must close the lifeguarded swimming beach at Seward Park. Because of difficulties hiring enough qualified people this summer, together with residual staffing impacts from the pandemic, there just aren’t enough lifeguards for all the planned swimming beaches. SPR based the decision to close Seward Park beach on a combination of equity considerations, geographic distribution, and proximity to other open beaches.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

If you got it, a truck brought it. The Seattle Freight Advisory Board is seeking new members!

COVID-19 crystalized for many Seattleites how important the movement of goods and services is to a thriving city. SDOT is looking for people interested in the efficient movement of goods to participate on the Seattle Freight Advisory Board. Topics range from how to balance competing demands for our streets and curb space to innovative studies and pilot programs in partnership with the University of Washington.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Japanese Garden to host Garden Party on Aug. 12, 2021

On August 12th, 2021 the Seattle Japanese Garden will be hosting Garden Party, an in-person celebration and fundraising event. Please join Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Arboretum Foundation for this belated celebration of the Garden’s 60th anniversary. The party will be held in the garden from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will feature traditional Japanese food and drink enjoyed in the lush and tranquil setting of the garden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy