De Queen, AR

Fundraiser brings in over $15,000 for up-and-coming De Queen soccer complex

By Special to the Bee
dequeenbee.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-ever “Field of Dreams” fundraiser netted more than $15,000 for the Samaritan Fields Soccer project on Collin Raye Drive in De Queen this 4th of July weekend. A diverse group of community members teamed up to collaborate resources for the July 3 event and celebrated with festival-style vibes, flavorful food, FIFA, inflatables, and family-friendly fun Saturday night. Funds were raised through food sales, auction items, and T-shirt sales, as well as donations from parking for the city fireworks show.

