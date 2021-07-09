Cancel
De Queen, AR

Rotary hears about plans for 2024 Solar Eclipse

By Special to The Bee
dequeenbee.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Williams with Arkansas Tourism, spoke to De Queen Rotarians about the 2024 Solar Eclipse. Williams is the Arkansas project coordinator for the Great North America Eclipse scheduled for April 8, 2024. During this full eclipse, 94 percent of Arkansas will be dark and De Queen is located in the 100 percent pathway. The total eclipse will last approximately four minutes and have a 140-mile wide path. Eclipse enthusiasts will travels great distances to experience this phenomenon. Such an event is a great opportunity for increased tourism in the local community. Starting in July 2021, plans are being formulated to accommodate the demand for additional lodging, meals, parking, media coverage and traffic control. For more info, email Williams at kim.williams@arkansas.gov.

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

