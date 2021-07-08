Cancel
Listeria concern prompts recall from Tyson Food Inc., Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.

By CNHI Oklahoma
McAlester News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world continues its recovery in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other health concerns have made their way to the forefront. Tyson Foods Inc. issued a press release July 3 announcing the recall of approximately 9 million pounds of ready to eat chicken products due to a possible contamination of listeria. The recalled products were issued between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13.

