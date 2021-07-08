Listeria concern prompts recall from Tyson Food Inc., Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.

5000 YEARS FOODS, INC. of CHICAGO, ILLINOIS is recalling SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, JULRADO WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, JULRADO SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG JULRADO WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG JULRADO SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, WHITE KIMCHI, BABY NAPA KIMCHI because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.