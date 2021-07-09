Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Reimagining Commercial Space Usage

By Jacqueline Wu
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago

Ballard Blossom Provides New Pop-up Space for BIPOC and Women Owned Small Businesses

On July 1, Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) Director Pamela L. Banks and Deputy Director Tina Inay met with Ballard Alliance Executive Director Mike Stewart and Senior Development Manager Devin Reynolds to tour the old Ballard Blossom retail store. Currently, this location is serving as a small Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) business pop-up incubator space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K63EI_0asVmchM00
Seattle Office of Economic Development, Ballard Alliance, and Small Business Advisory Council/Cafe Avole owner Solomon Dubie outside of the Ballard pop-up incubator space. Right to left: Ballard Alliance Executive Director Mike Stewart, OED Deputy Director Tina Inay, Small Business Advisory Council/Cafe Avole owner Solomon Dubie, OED Director Pamela L. Banks, and Ballard Alliance Senior Development Manager Devin Reynolds.

In 2018, the original Ballard Blossom proprietor moved when the building was slated for demolition to build a 7-story hotel. However, the pandemic’s economic impact stalled the development of the hotel. With support from OED, Ballard Alliance worked with the property owner to transform and activate the space for a new purpose. Last summer, Ballard Alliance’s Ballard Public Art Committee selected five artists to cover the building in murals – each mural sharing a message that is connected through floral elements as a nod to the former building tenant.

After the development of the murals, Ballard Alliance realized that the space could temporarily host pop-up small businesses before the building is demolished. Since April, Ballard Alliance has successfully partnered with seven small businesses to fill the space, turning the formerly vacant building into an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to have commercial space. All seven of the current businesses are either BIPOC-owned, women-owned, or both. Prior to this new endeavor, none of these businesses had a brick-and-mortar space of their own. The Pop-up small businesses include:

  • Mirage Beer (coming soon)

Ballard Alliance’s long-term goals include growing and scaling these successful pop-ups into a traditional retail space within the district. As the city at large—and OED specifically—implement immediate and longer term economic recovery strategies, reimagining how commercial spaces are used will continue to be a strategy for economic recovery and community resilience.

Drop by the Ballard pop-up business incubator space at 1766 NW Market St. And support small businesses.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

278
Followers
964
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Economic Recovery#Small Black#Bipoc#Oed#Ballard Alliance#Mirage Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan and Downtown Leaders to Discuss New Actions and Investments Made as Part of Welcome Back Weeks

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and downtown leaders today discussed new actions and investments made as part of Welcome Back Weeks. The Mayor was joined by Seattle Chinese-American Chamber of Commerce President David Leong, Alliance for Pioneer Square Executive Director Lisa Howard, and Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) President and CEO Jon Scholes.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Created Commons Initiative Launches During Seattle’s Welcome Back Weeks

ARTS’ new program, Created Commons, launches as a part of the City of Seattle’s Welcome Back Weeks, July 12 – 26. In partnership with the Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Parks and Recreation, ARTS’ new Created Commons initiative transforms outdoor spaces across Seattle into venues for spectacular temporary arts and cultural extravaganzas. The program will kick-off as part of the Welcome Back Weeks festivities featuring three large-scale events throughout downtown Seattle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Light Reading: July/August 2021

There are few things better than summertime in the Pacific Northwest! This year, keep your family cool and your energy usage low with these tips:. Invest in energy-efficient windows. Upgrading your windows to high-performance, energy-efficient models will improve the comfort of your home, as well as lower your energy bills.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

New ‘UNION’ Art Exhibition Creates Opportunities for Public Art in Capitol Hill

SeaLevel Properties (“SeaLevel”), Capitol Hill Arts District (“CHAD”), and Sensebellum have partnered to showcase public art in Capitol Hill through the ‘UNION’ project. Located on the corner of 10th Ave. and E Union St., this new public art installation will feature a rotating, 60-foot tall projected art show curated by revolving guests on SeaLevel’s new Woodworth Apartment Building. The first art show will be held on Wednesday, July 14 at 9:45 p.m. and will continue every night at dusk throughout the year. You can RSVP for this event on Facebook.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

A Roadside Chat with Sarah Baker, community member who started a Facebook group to support Chinatown – International District businesses last year

Welcome back to the Chinatown-International District! The City of Seattle and partners are teaming up to welcome you back downtown to enjoy our beautiful Seattle summers with three large-scale events taking place in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and Westlake. To kick off our Welcome Back Weeks, we’re hosting a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Annual Audit 2021-2025; SPU RFP/Contract# 21-148-S

The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified auditing firms to audit Seattle Public Utilities’ financial statements. This work includes three bodies of work: 1. Audit of SPU’s three funds: Water Fund, Solid Waste Fund, and Drainage & Wastewater Fund statements of net position, statement of revenues, expenses and changes in net position, and statements of cash flows; 2. IT audit of systems and; 3. Review of the agreed upon procedures for wholesale contracts.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

$30 Million in Upstream BIPOC Community Investments Recommended by the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force Delivered to City Council

To improve disparate outcomes for communities furthest from equity the Task Force developed 9 recommendations with 18 implementation strategies. Upon Council’s proviso lift millions can be dispersed to community by end of 2021. SEATTLE (July 13, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan transmitted $30 million in investments recommended by the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Fresh Bucks 2020 Impact Report is Here!

The Fresh Bucks program, administered by the Office of Sustainability and Environment and funded by the City of Seattle Sweetened Beverage Tax, has announced the release of its 2020 Impact Report. During an exceptionally challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Bucks was there to help Seattle residents stretch...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Mixer: New Media and Digital Arts – Next Steps and Funding Opportunities

Thank you to everyone who attended our June 30 Mixer on New Media and Digital Arts! From playing with the definition of “New Media” to touching on NFTs, accessibility, and the wild world of the future we are making today in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual (VR); we covered a lot of ground. We’re grateful to our panelists Abie Ekenezer, gome, Evie Powell, Julia Bruk, and Elizabeth Ralston — be sure to keep an eye on what they’re up to!
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle named Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

In these times, when internet access has played a vital role to connect to our community, the work of the Community Technology & Broadband is an important asset to the City of Seattle. The Seattle IT team is behind the work that garnered a Digital Inclusion Trailblazer designation once again by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Why is the Grass Long?

If you are out and about in some of our parks, you might notice longer grass in areas where it was usually mowed. This is intentional! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is piloting a shift in our turf management practices to improve habitat for declining pollinators, save water and fuel, reduce emissions, and prioritize our resources.
Washington StatePosted by
Seattle, Washington

Get ready for the new WA Clean Buildings Performance Standards

Think the new Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standards are on the distant horizon? Here are 7 reasons to help change your mind…. Commercial buildings will be required to meet the energy targets set forth in the Washington State Clean Buildings Performance Standards by June 1, 2026, for buildings larger than 220,000 sq ft, June 1, 2027, for buildings over 90,000 sq ft, and June 1, 2028, for buildings over 50,000 sq ft. There are multiple requirements of the bill – by getting started early you will avoid last-minute panic and you can gain these benefits:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

On-Call Environmental Services; RFQ #SCL-767001403

August 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT) NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) Seattle City Light (City Light) seeks to engage Consultant(s) to provide services including, but not limited to, environmental field investigations and analyses, contaminated site evaluation/cleanup oversight, and environmental permitting to support its Environment, Land and Licensing Business Unit (ELLBU), on an on-call basis.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nominations of Cassel Crag and Blackford Hall for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nominations of Cassel Crag at 1218 Terry Avenue and Blackford Hall at 1200 Terry Avenue on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Updated Stormwater Code Is Now Available

– Check out SDCI’s Stormwater Code and Manual public trainings and virtual Q&A sessions. The City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update. On our website you can find the following documents:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Industrial and Maritime Strategy Council Delivers Comprehensive Recommendations to Support Jobs and Innovation

Stakeholders deliver 11 strategies to renew commitment to Seattle as a maritime and manufacturing city, equitable access to living-wage jobs, innovative small businesses, and environmental justice in neighborhoods near industrial areas. Office of Planning and Community Development to begin the environmental review process to study the creation of limited industrial...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Light’s Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

This story was written by Kiyomi Morris, greenhouse gas strategic advisor. As our recent heat wave emphasizes, the prevalence of greenhouse gas emissions in our atmosphere continues to negatively impact the planet in many ways. As industries and governments across the globe continue to work together to address this issue, the City of Seattle has been doing its part. City Light provides its customers with energy from hydroelectric dams and other renewable resources in the region. In addition, in 2000, the City established a resolution requiring City Light to meet the energy needs of its customers with “no net greenhouse gas emissions”. This means that City Light must strive to minimize its emissions and purchase greenhouse gas offsets for the emissions it cannot eliminate. In order to meet this requirement, City Light tracks emissions associated with its business operations, which includes any that may be associated with the additional energy City Light procures and provides to its customers to meet their needs. Its efforts made it the first greenhouse gas neutral utility in the country in 2005.

Comments / 0

Community Policy