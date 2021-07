Alright, let’s get this out of the way right from the jump: Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is a good coach. This hypothesis has been tested countless times over the course of his career and the result has always come back the same. He’s a Gregg Popovich disciple. He won coach of the year in 2015. He led franchises like Atlanta and Milwaukee back to relevance with considerably less payroll and cache than many of their Easter Conference rivals and now he’s in his first NBA Finals. Like we said, a good coach.