A panel of experts discuss the role of specialty pharmacies in managing hemophilia A as well as transitioning patients from the inpatient to outpatient care setting. Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP: We talked a lot about the different types of regimens. I’d like to move on now to talk about how these regimens may lend themselves to site of care considerations, particularly in the outpatient setting. I know that there’s a lot that goes into that transition of care for patients when they’re going from inpatient to the outpatient care setting. What sort of oversight is needed? Who all needs to be involved really? I guess Dr. Sidonio, we can start with you. What does that ideal transition look like from your perspective to help to move those patients from one site of care to the next?