Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Samuel Olson: Texas Equusearch’s Tim Miller says he knows ‘exactly’ why alleged killer fled with slain boy’s body

By Leigh Egan
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XM5C7_0asVm6jT00

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller says he knew all along that the woman accused of killing 5-year-old Samuel Olson was lying to police and the public.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Samuel was reported missing on May 27 by his father’s girlfriend, Theresa Balboa. She told police that the boy’s mother, Sarah Olson, and a man dressed as a policeman came to her Webster, Texas, apartment and demanded the child, who had been staying with her at the time.

As Houston police investigated, they noted numerous “inconsistencies” in Balboa’s statements. Samuel’s father was living in a separate home from Balboa and the boy’s mother was miles away and had an airtight alibi for the day in question, police said.

On June 1, Jasper police found Sam’s body inside a Best Western hotel in Jasper, after Balboa’s roommate, Ben Rivera, voluntarily called in a tip to 911. Balboa was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

Deputies found Samuel inside the hotel room, wrapped in sheets and placed inside a plastic tote, according to court documents.

Weeks later, police arrested Rivera for allegedly lying about the timeline of events in connection with Samuel’s death. Police allege that Rivera knew Sam was dead weeks longer than he admitted to police.

Rivera has since been released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, but Beall said he’s cooperating with authorities. He’ll remain under home confinement until trial.

Earlier this week, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged Balboa with capital murder in connection with Samuel’s death.

Miller says he knew immediately that Balboa lied when she claimed Samuel’s mother took the boy. He also said the added pressure from the media is what ultimately made Balboa flee with Samuel’s body.

“After she did an interview with the news, I said, ‘Theresa, now you’ve lied to the entire world,'” Texas EquuSearch founder, Tim Miller, told KHOU 11.

“I said this girl right here you’re sticking up for has everything to do with it. And that’s when she decided she needed to go into Ben’s apartment and change clothes.

I know exactly what she did. She went in Ben’s apartment and said, ‘Hey, you know what? We got to get out of here. There’s too much heat going on.’ She went and changed clothes, and it was shortly after that she disappeared.”

Balboa’s has a court appearance scheduled for July 12. The District Attorney plans to ask no bond on the capital murder charge.

Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Here is a previous episode on the case.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most – your children.

[Feature Photo: Samuel Olson/Facebook]

Comments / 1

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Rivera
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#True Crime#Texas Equusearch#Best Western#Khou 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Husband murders wife after celebrating her birthday, leaves her body in woods & makes it look like a suicide: Reports

An Ohio man was arrested on Thursday in connection with last year’s slaying of his wife, whose body was discovered five months after she vanished in May. Matheau Moore, 50, allegedly staged the crime scene to make it look like his wife, Emily Noble, 52, hanged herself in the woods near their Westerville home. Moore reported Noble’s disappearance in May, telling police that she vanished from their home after they celebrated her birthday and went to sleep, according to WSYX.
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.
Florida StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

3-year-old Florida boy dies from battered child syndrome; babysitter captured after fleeing state

A young Florida boy who died suspiciously last month had clear indications of being physically abused over the course of several years, WESH-TV reports. Now, the boy’s babysitter has been charged with murder after fleeing the state following the child’s death. On June 11, 25-year-old Joshua Manns was babysitting 3-year-old Jameson Nance in West Melbourne, Florida, while the boy’s mother was working.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bruised Toddler Dies Under Dresser in Filthy Home, Parents Wait Hours to Call 911: Report

A homicide and criminal mistreatment investigation are underway in Washington after a 14-month-old died at her home earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reported that the toddler girl had been dead for hours by the time her 20-year-old mother called 911 to her South Hill apartment on July 3. A firefighter arrived at the residence first and immediately determined the child was dead, and stiff and cold to the touch.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘I saw Mark Redwine’: Stepdad’s explosive testimony places alleged killer dad close to slain son’s remains

Two months before authorities found partial remains of Colorado boy Dylan Redwine, his father allegedly visited his gravesite, according to testimony Tuesday. According to testimony by Dylan’s stepfather, Mark Hall, Mark Redwine was driving his white pickup truck down Middle Mountain Road in Vallecito on April 13, 2013. Hall testified that he pulled in over in the secluded area to use the restroom when he spotted the suspect.
Houston, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bizarre cell phone video emerges: Vacation-couple toasts wine moments before deadly shooting at Houston aquarium restaurant, killer sits feet away

A Texas man opened fire on a New York couple having dinner at Houston’s Downtown Aquarium restaurant last week, killing the husband before turning the gun on himself. Danny Cazares, 39, had been sitting at the bar, drinking alone for several hours on Thursday before he shot Gabriel Moriones Vargas, 29, and his 24-year-old wife, seated just feet away from him at the restaurant bar, sources told KPRC.

Comments / 1

Community Policy