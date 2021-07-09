San Diego to proclaim day after Fernando Tatís Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City Council members are set to declare Tuesday, July 13, "Fernando Tatís Jr. Starting All-Star Day," to mark the Padres phenom's All-Star Game appearance.

City Council leaders will take up a motion on the proclamation during Tuesday's meeting — but it's hard to imagine anything but a unanimous "yes." The day was suggested by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Council President Jennifer Campbell, and Councilmember Raul Campillo.

"Mr. Fernando Tatís Jr. exemplifies the spirit of San Diego and proudly represents the City on a national stage," the proclamation states.

The star shortstop has put together an impressive first half of the 2021 season with a .299 batting average, 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases to lead the National League in both categories, and 60 RBIs, tied for first in the NL. His 28 homers are also the most by a shortstop before the All-Star Game break.

This month, Tatis became the first San Diego Padres player to be voted into the All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1998, breaking a 22-year drought for the Friars. He received the highest percentage of votes among any NL position player.

Other Padres players slated to appear this season include second baseman Jake Cronenworth, and pitchers Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon.

The Friars will meet with MLB's other brightest stars at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., for the game on July 13.

As if the All-Star and metropolitan honors aren't enough, MLB Network will air a special documentary, "Tatis: The Rise of El Niño," on July 14, covering Tatis' early rise to the new face of baseball from his childhood through today.

