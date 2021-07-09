Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Parson won’t end emissions tests in St. Louis suburbs

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson pumped the brakes Friday on legislation that would have ended a vehicle emissions testing program in counties surrounding St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson cited the potential loss of $52 million in federal funding when he vetoed the legislation. It called for excluding Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties from vehicle emissions inspections that are mandated by the federal Clean Air Act.

Supporters of the plan said the testing is unpopular in the suburban areas they represent and should be jettisoned.

But doing so would have put the state out of compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency, which said in a May letter to the Republican governor that it would strip money that helps build roads and bridges if the state eliminated the inspections.

Because of high ozone levels, the St. Louis region is the only area in Missouri where emissions testing is required.

Currently, 30 states and Washington, D.C., require emissions tests in at least some areas, while 17 states require regular safety inspections. Thirteen states require no inspections.

In his veto message, Parson said the Department of Natural Resources has already submitted a plan to the EPA requesting the removal of Franklin and Jefferson counties from the testing program.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emissions Testing#Suburbs#Vehicle Emissions#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutor opposes officer’s motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer’s request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy’s request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy