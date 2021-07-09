Cancel
Delaware State

Police: Woman dies after car crosses median, hits truck

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 22-year-old Wilmington woman died Friday when her car crossed the median and struck a pickup truck, Delaware State Police said.

The woman lost control of a Ford Fusion for unknown reasons while driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Kirkwood Highway, police said. The car crossed the median and into eastbound traffic until its passenger side hit the front of a Ford F-150. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the F-150 and his passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Identification of the woman is pending notification to the next of kin.

