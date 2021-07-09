Yoga & Soundscape: Join Us for a Live Vinyasa Class with Ari Halbert

The mid-afternoon slump is no joke. So if you’re looking for a way to refocus and recharge during the day, then head to Samsung KX for a Vinyasa Flow yoga class. Part of Time Out’s curated series of creative workshops and events in this Coal Drops Yard space, Hackney-based studio The Refinery will have you bending, twisting and meditating your way to calmness. The Vinyasa practice is a sequential movement between postures which is led by the breath and creates strength and fluidity. Find your flow and enter the rest of your day ready to take on anything.