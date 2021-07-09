Yoga & Soundscape: Join Us for a Live Vinyasa Class with Ari Halbert
Join us for a live vinyasa class with Ari Halbert on July 20 at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST). Finish your day with a strong, intelligent flow followed by a soothing meditation set to the sounds of a truly unique and beautiful instrument: the Hang Drum. This one-hour class will take you through a set of potent postures designed to open both the physical and energetic bodies, creating a deep state of receptivity. From here, you’ll have the space to relax, drop in, and soak up the sounds of the music.www.yogajournal.com
