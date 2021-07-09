Cancel
Paradise Valley’s Great Mystery & The Dembow Dilemma

By Featured Editorials
arizonaprogressgazette.com
 6 days ago

There are numerous, good arguments for and against term limits for politicians. The ongoing actions by long-time Paradise Valley Town Councilmember Paul Dembow, real and alleged, make a strong case for the policy. That’s because when someone has been in office too long they can start doing strange, dumb and even unethical things. They get too comfortable in the job and start thinking they are above it all, the temptation and logic goes. It’s about them, not you.

