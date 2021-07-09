Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Monday: Remembering Larry Giles, Founder Of Sauget’s National Building Arts Center

stlpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Five years ago, Emery Cox was volunteering with the State Historical Society of Missouri when a friend alerted him to another treasure trove of regional history: the National Building Arts Center in Sauget, Illinois. Soon, Cox reached out about volunteering there as well.

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sauget, IL
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Center, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eero Saarinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Founder Of Sauget#Gateway Arch#American#Locust#St Louis Public Radio#Air Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy