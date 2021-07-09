Cancel
Multnomah County, OR

Project Turnkey grant helps Joint Office purchase motel for shelter during COVID-19 and beyond

 6 days ago

PORTLAND — The Joint Office of Homeless Services will receive $3.45 million from the Oregon Community Foundation’s state-funded Project Turnkey program — allowing the department to purchase another of the seven motels it’s using as a shelter for community members who face heightened risks from COVID-19. The Joint Office will also use $1.5 million in local COVID-19 funds to acquire the 43-room former Motel 6, known as the Stark Street Shelter, in east Multnomah County.

