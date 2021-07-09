Mindfulness & Movement: Join Us for a Live Conversation with Robert Sturman

IN 2015, YA author Corinne Duyvis created a hashtag — #OwnVoices — that became a movement. Its goal was to affirm the voices of marginalized authors by uplifting works in which main characters shared the diverse identities and perspectives of their writers. It’s one of many successful initiatives forcing publishing to finally reckon with its race problem. Recently, some in publishing have decided to retire the hashtag over concerns that its evolution from shorthand to “catch-all marketing term” was subsuming diversity instead of showcasing it. But its legacy is important. For 26-year-old debut novelist Nekesa Afia, who has been writing protagonists who look like her since she was a child, the movement reflects a cause she’s worked toward her whole life that has now culminated in her first book: Dead Dead Girls. Afia is a Calgary-born Toronto resident who has an affinity for bygone eras — her hobbies include sewing and swing dancing. Her love of history helped her craft her maiden novel, a mystery set in Jazz Age Harlem that she proudly tells me, “is an #ownvoices novel because it’s a Black girl writing a Black girl.”