Mindfulness & Movement: Join Us for a Live Conversation with Robert Sturman

Yoga Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a live conversation with Robert Sturman on July 22 at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST). A dedicated yoga practitioner, photographer Robert Sturman captures the timeless grace and embodied mindfulness of yoga in his stunning work. Robert’s portraits—from prisons to pristine beaches, and chaotic cities to calm retreats—remind us that there is beauty everywhere and that around the world we share the poetic language of yoga. In Sturman’s own words, “I often think of Rumi’s words ‘I can’t stop pointing to the beauty.’ That feels right to me.”

