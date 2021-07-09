Summer Yin & Chill: Join Us for a Live Yin Class with Tamika Caston-Miller

Join us for a live flow class with Sarah Ezrin on Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PST). A strong core is so much more than our abdominals. In fact, those coveted “six-pack” abs may be the least important when it comes to strength. Anatomically, our core is comprised of our entire trunk, from the shoulders to the hips, and the muscles most essential in stabilization are those furthest from the surface, the ones least visible in a bathing suit.