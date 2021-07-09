Summer Yin & Chill: Join Us for a Live Yin Class with Tamika Caston-Miller
Join us for a live yin class with Tamika Caston-Miller on July 13 at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST). Summertime and the living is easy…sometimes. Oftentimes, it’s a season of distractions. While many of us enjoy taking time to rest and reset during the summer, we can easily get caught up in chasing this self-care ritual through anxious preparation and planning. Tamika Caston-Miller invites you to slow down with this one-hour yin yoga practice curated with the summer meridians in mind.www.yogajournal.com
