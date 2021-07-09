Cancel
Workouts

Summer Yin & Chill: Join Us for a Live Yin Class with Tamika Caston-Miller

Yoga Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a live yin class with Tamika Caston-Miller on July 13 at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST). Summertime and the living is easy…sometimes. Oftentimes, it’s a season of distractions. While many of us enjoy taking time to rest and reset during the summer, we can easily get caught up in chasing this self-care ritual through anxious preparation and planning. Tamika Caston-Miller invites you to slow down with this one-hour yin yoga practice curated with the summer meridians in mind.

#Yin Yoga#Yoga Nidra#Power Yoga#Restorative Yoga#Yoga Class#Summer Yin Chill#Ash Yoga School#Bipoc#Lgbtq
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Yoga & Soundscape: Join Us for a Live Vinyasa Class with Ari Halbert

Join us for a live vinyasa class with Ari Halbert on July 20 at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST). Finish your day with a strong, intelligent flow followed by a soothing meditation set to the sounds of a truly unique and beautiful instrument: the Hang Drum. This one-hour class will take you through a set of potent postures designed to open both the physical and energetic bodies, creating a deep state of receptivity. From here, you’ll have the space to relax, drop in, and soak up the sounds of the music.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Core Connection: Join Us for a Live Flow Class with Sarah Ezrin

Join us for a live flow class with Sarah Ezrin on Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PST). A strong core is so much more than our abdominals. In fact, those coveted “six-pack” abs may be the least important when it comes to strength. Anatomically, our core is comprised of our entire trunk, from the shoulders to the hips, and the muscles most essential in stabilization are those furthest from the surface, the ones least visible in a bathing suit.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Handstand Flow: Join Us for a Live Power Vinyasa Class with Nicole Calhoun

Join us for a live power vinyasa class with Nicole Calhoun on Wednesday, July 28 at 5 EST (2 p.m. PST). A handstand is just like an onion. There are many layers to peel back, examine, and understand before you can finally nail the pose. This one-house ELXR power vinyasa flow class will help you navigate the flexibility and strength needed for hand-standing. The fundamental flow will focus on hamstring flexibility, shoulder flexibility, shoulder strength, and core strength.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Here we are in the middle of summer, with lots of sunshine, bringing many opportunities to be active. Or, should I say the sunshine gives us more incentive to want to be outside enjoying it. By enjoying it, I mean, it could come in the form of tending to our gardens, being out on the lake, yardwork or maybe it’s a sports activity.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Top 10 Global Spa Trends For 2021 Designed To Heal Mind, Body & Soul

The wellness industry is transforming into a booming trillion dollar market with plenty of potential for new entrants in the sector, be it new products or services. EHL has compiled a list of the top 10 global spa trends for 2021. The spa experience is no longer simply about pampering; spas are now required to offer an extensive menu of healing therapies for the mind, body and soul.
YogaYoga Journal

How to Flow Through the Heat of Pitta Season With Grace

According to Ayurveda, we’re in pitta season, which brings warmth and activity. The summer’s fiery energy fuels your desire to get out there and do things—like picnics, camping, and pool parties. And after a long winter cooped up inside, the urge to be more active and social makes sense. But all of that heat and action can also lead to burnout, irritability, and exhaustion. That’s because overdoing it can cause anyone, no matter their dosha, to feel overextended.
Yogawelldoing.org

Meet the Therapist: Reuben Turkie

My main objective for becoming a therapist was to feel I had a new purpose in life. Helping others overcome life’s obstacles and learning to grow from their experiences motivates me every day. Where did you train?. Graduate of the Level 5 Chrysalis Advanced Diploma in Psychotherapeutic Counselling (NCS, AIMcert.)...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Yin and Yang in the kitchen: Cooking with cannabis and caffeine

(July 8, 2021) There are many reasons we make the food choices we do. Some are subliminal choices – our body craves certain ingredients to keep us alert, to calm us down – and some are conscious choices. We deliberately select products to make a certain dish, test a new...
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

STEAM Exchange fosters creativity during summer classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your kids are looking for a creative outlet this summer, one Louisville nonprofit might just have an answer for you. STEAM Exchange founded in 2014 to foster creativity in local youth. Programs are free and students can pick which skills they want to learn. Exchange was...
Visual Art22 WSBT

Art classes offered throughout the summer

A local artist is hosting art classes at the park on Sundays. Artist Aubrey Hittle is offering painting, weaving and water color classes throughout the summer. Watch the video to learn more about how to sign up.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Join Us for a Live Conversation About Our Health Issue

Join us today at noon on MilMag Live for a conversation about what’s in our Health issue. Executive Editor Chris Drosner will be joined by local entrepreneur and influencer Katie Sturino, who is a featured in this month’s edition of Milwaukee Magazine. The two will talk about Sturino’s Megababe business, body positivity, her new book and more as they chat over lunch on Facebook Live.
Environmentwnky.com

Living Well – Summer safety

Summertime means more people will be spending time outdoors. Dangers like heat stroke and drowning increase, as temperatures rise. Today’s Living Well explains how families can prepare to prevent tragedy.
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Master Class with Robert Shahid: Summer of Soul

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — Political and business reporter Charles Robinson, Morgan State University Communication Professor Wayne Dawkins and TV critic Eric Deggans join Robert Shahid to discuss Summer of Soul. Summer of Soul is an enlightening music documentary by Questlove that introduces us to a crucial part of Harlem history....
Healthtooeleonline.com

Longer summer days can disrupt needed sleep, but there are some remedies

Having just passed the summer solstice, there is more light in the sky than at any other time in the year. Darkness doesn’t come until well past a traditional bedtime for children. Protecting sleep schedules can be a challenge. And while people usually know that quality sleep is important for...
YogaYoga Journal

Getting Vaxxed Was My Act of Ahimsa

Before the world went into lockdown in March 2020, the word “pandemic” had never been part of my regular vocabulary—and I’m willing to guess I’m not the only one. I am fortunate to be surrounded by people who could not only help explain the relevance and real-life impact of COVID-19, but also drive home the fact that stamping down the virus would be a community effort.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.

