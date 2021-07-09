Vaccine Update: 69.6% of Washingtonians Over the Age of 16 Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID Vaccine
OLYMPIA - According to the latest update from the Washington State Department of Health, 69.6% of people 16 and older in Washington have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, as of Wednesday, July 7. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
