Vaccine Update: 69.6% of Washingtonians Over the Age of 16 Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID Vaccine

Just over half the adults in North Dakota have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while less than 49% have up-to-date coverage. In Williams County, however, less than a third of adults have gotten at least one dose, and about 29% have up-to-date coverage. For those 65 and older, the vaccine rates are far higher, with 65% getting at least one dose and nearly 63% with up-to-date coverage.