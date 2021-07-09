Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Vaccine Update: 69.6% of Washingtonians Over the Age of 16 Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID Vaccine

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLYMPIA - According to the latest update from the Washington State Department of Health, 69.6% of people 16 and older in Washington have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, as of Wednesday, July 7. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Age Groups#Vaccine Trial#Washingtonians#Olympia#J J#Johnson Johnson#Myir Mobile#Vaccine Locator#Getvax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Colorado StateThe Tribune

Nearly 200,000 Coloradans have skipped their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than 193,000 Coloradans have missed getting their second COVID-19 vaccination shot within the recommended timeframe, leaving them significantly more vulnerable to the delta variant of the coronavirus than if they had gotten the booster. That number is small compared to the almost 3 million people who are fully immunized...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Half of Arizona residents received at least one COVID-19 dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona reaching a milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. According to the latest data from the state health department, half all Arizona residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Their website shows a statewide population of 7,189,020 people. AZDHS says the...
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Washington State Reaches Goal of Having 70% of Residents 16 and Older Vaccinated Against COVID-19

OLYMPIA - According to a recent update from the Washington State Department of Health, Washington has now reached the initial goal of having 70% of Washingtonians aged 16 and older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah, eight million doses of the vaccine have been given to nearly 4.3 million people in Washington.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 or when 70% of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

DOH: 75.5% of adults have received their first vaccine dose

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, there were 304 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,561. There are 310 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with...
Atlanta, GAAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

15 Million People Have Missed Their Second COVID Vaccine Dose

(Atlanta, GA) -- Federal health officials say nearly 15 million people have missed their second dose of the COVID vaccine. CDC data from June shows almost 11 percent of those expected to get a second dose have missed their time limit. The second shot is recommended three weeks after the first Pfizer shot and four weeks after the first Moderna shot. Experts say that completing vaccinations will be crucial as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.
Williams County, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Half of adults in ND have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, while fewer than a third have in Williams County

Just over half the adults in North Dakota have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while less than 49% have up-to-date coverage. In Williams County, however, less than a third of adults have gotten at least one dose, and about 29% have up-to-date coverage. For those 65 and older, the vaccine rates are far higher, with 65% getting at least one dose and nearly 63% with up-to-date coverage.
Charleston, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

More than one million West Virginians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON — More than a million West Virginians have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to the continual decrease in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Jim Justice said on Tuesday. According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,005,135 eligible West Virginians age 12...
LotteryWBOC

Hogan: 75% of Marylanders Vaccinated with At Least One Covid-19 Dose

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan has announced that, according to official CDC data, Maryland has vaccinated 75% of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Saturday, July 3, 2021. The governor credits the help of the $2 million dollar vaccine lottery for outpacing the nation...
Public Healthwibqam.com

U.S. administers 335.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday there were 273 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths since Tuesday’s report when 334 additional cases and 9 more deaths were reported. This brings the statewide total to 1,214,927 cases and 27,772 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are...
Pennsylvania StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania double counted 500,000 vaccine doses

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s number of vaccinated residents shrank by more than 500,000 last week after the state revealed it counted some doses twice. The discovery came Friday when the Department of Health said more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, down from 11.8 million the day before. The figure reflects vaccination rates in 66 of the state’s 67 counties. Philadelphia receives its own allocation of immunizations from the federal government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy