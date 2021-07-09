Cancel
Washington State

Emergency Heat Exposure Rules in Washington State Increases Protection For Outdoor Workers

TUMWATER, WA - On Friday, July 9, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) filed an emergency rule to provide increased protection for employees exposed to extreme heat, including those working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor industries. The emergency Outdoor Heat Exposure rule clarifies proactive steps that employers must take to prevent outdoor workers from suffering heat-related illness.

