Emergency Heat Exposure Rules in Washington State Increases Protection For Outdoor Workers

(Portland, OR) — In the face of an unprecedented heat wave, Governor Kate Brown has directed Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) to enact emergency rules this week to ensure urgent protection for workers from extreme heat. The temporary rules are expected to expand requirements for employers to provide shade, rest time, and cool water for workers during high and extreme heat events. Oregon OSHA will continue working on permanent rules focused on worker safety from heat and extreme weather, which are expected to be adopted this fall.