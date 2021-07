LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sewage overflow is affecting waters across the entire state of Michigan. The issue has only gotten worse after storms these past few weeks. Now, a lot of the water could be contaminated with raw and unfiltered sewage. Storms hit greater Lansing, adding to an ongoing issue of sewage overflow getting into Michigan’s bodies of water. The statewide total of 10 billion gallons of sewage doesn’t help.