Governor picks Kathryn King to fill spot on Arizona Supreme Court

PHOENIX -- It looks like Bruce Babbitt is going to remain the last Arizona governor to have a veto overridden, at least for the time being. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services he decided not to ask his chamber to override a measure vetoed last month by Gov. Doug Ducey making technical corrections in state statutes. That was one of 22 measures vetoed a month ago the governor because he was unhappy with legislative progress on the budget.