Governor picks Kathryn King to fill spot on Arizona Supreme Court
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey tapped an attorney who represents employers in legal matters, including with workers, to be the newest justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The pick of Kathryn Hackett King, the sixth for the sitting governor, follows the retirement earlier this year of Andrew Gould to run for attorney general. The seven-member court has five Ducey appointments, as Gould was a Ducey pick.www.myheraldreview.com
