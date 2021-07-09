Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Governor picks Kathryn King to fill spot on Arizona Supreme Court

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
myheraldreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey tapped an attorney who represents employers in legal matters, including with workers, to be the newest justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The pick of Kathryn Hackett King, the sixth for the sitting governor, follows the retirement earlier this year of Andrew Gould to run for attorney general. The seven-member court has five Ducey appointments, as Gould was a Ducey pick.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Appellate Court#The Arizona Supreme Court#Burnsbarton#Republican#The Goldwater Foundation#Senate#Hispanic#Spanish
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Politicstennesseestar.com

Arizona Legislature Overrides Ducey’s Veto

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 25-5 Thursday to override Governor Doug Ducey’s veto of a bill that made technical corrections to previously enacted laws. Ducey vetoed SB1635 along with 21 other bills a month ago, following through on a threat he’d made in May over the legislature’s failing to send him a budget. It was the first time in 40 years, the Arizona Senate has overruled the governor.
Politicspinalcentral.com

House decides not to override Ducey's veto

PHOENIX -- It looks like Bruce Babbitt is going to remain the last Arizona governor to have a veto overridden, at least for the time being. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services he decided not to ask his chamber to override a measure vetoed last month by Gov. Doug Ducey making technical corrections in state statutes. That was one of 22 measures vetoed a month ago the governor because he was unhappy with legislative progress on the budget.
Politicsazgovernor.gov

PRIMER: Governor Ducey, Legislature Advance Reform Agenda

Wide Range Of Reform-Minded Policies Enacted During Successful Legislative Session. With the completion of the legislative session and all bills officially off Governor Doug Ducey’s desk, here’s a highlight of some impactful reforms enacted that will benefit Arizonans in every corner of the state:. Protecting Our Second Amendment Rights. H.B....
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Supreme Court ruling in Arizona election case will have national impact

Both sides in the election law debate agree on at least one thing: The Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday in an Arizona election law case will be felt well beyond the state’s borders. The United States Supreme Court ruled to uphold two Arizona voting rules in the case Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The Court ruled that Arizona’s ban on “ballot harvesting” and the out-of-precinct policy do not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
Congress & Courtspbs.org

Understanding the Supreme Court decision on AZ voting laws

On the final day of its term, the Supreme Court issued major decisions that put the court's 6-3 conservative majority in the spotlight, especially given the national debate on voting rights. John Yang reports with Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent of The National Law Journal, and Tammy Patrick of the non-partisan Democracy Fund, who also is a former Arizona elections official.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Governor Doug Ducey Rescinds Remaining COVID-Related Executive Orders

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is rescinding a batch of over 20 executive orders that were issued throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The orders from the governor cover a host of pandemic related topics: preventing cities, towns, and counties from issuing harsh restrictions for businesses, barring universities from requiring coronavirus vaccines or masks, and prohibiting vaccine passports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy