First Tee — West Michigan teens selected for PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship

Holland Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS – First Tee and PGA TOUR Champions announced that Jack Seufert and Angelo Luciani will represent First Tee — West Michigan when they compete in the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee. The event, in its 18th year, will bring teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament, Sept. 20-26. The annual event, hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, is televised nationally on Golf Channel.

