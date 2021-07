Forget all the euphoria around that result, we need to be honest - that should not have been a penalty to England. Raheem Sterling went to ground far too easily and the referee, Danny Makkelie, got it badly wrong. The officiating standards at this tournament have generally been very good but Makkelie has been one of the few who has been inconsistent with his decision-making - he was at it again before the penalty incident with his continual failure to punish Jannik Vestergaard for a series of fouls - and this was a serious error, given that it ended up effectively deciding the match.