Lorain Co. Community College launches varsity esports team

Lorain County Community College is adding another sport to its varsity roster, announcing a new esports team will launch at the start of the fall semester.

With the growth in competitive video gaming across the country, LCCC wanted to offer the opportunity for its students to compete at the varsity level.

The Commodores' newest team will join the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE), which is the only national sports association for two-year colleges like LCCC. The NJCAAE currently has 82 member colleges across the country.

At the start of their launch, the LCCC esports team will focus on Super Smash Bros with hopes to expand to additional games in upcoming semesters.

Evan Walker, who is working on a master's of education in sport management at Cleveland State University, will lead the team as the director and head coach of LCCC esports.

“Coach Walker brings with him a fresh, relatable voice to this niche opportunity and is sure to find ways to grow the program in this expanding market,” said LCCC Athletic Director Katie Marquard.

Walker has experience working in various roles with the Cleveland State Athletic Department, Buckeye High School, Pinnacle Sports, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the Cavaliers and the Indians, according to LCCC. He also has been ranked in the top 15% of online head-to-head Madden 21 players.

With the addition of the varsity esports team, LCCC now offers eight varsity sports and three club sports.

