Jury convicts timber thief who caused massive forest fire

Tacoma — The lead defendant in a scheme to steal maple wood that resulted in a massive 2018 forest fire on the Olympic Peninsula was convicted July 8, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma following a 6-day jury trial, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. The jury deliberated about 7 hours before convicting Justin Andrew Wilke, 39, of conspiracy, theft of public property, depredation of public property, trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber, and attempting to traffic in unlawfully harvested timber. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle scheduled sentencing for October 18, 2021.