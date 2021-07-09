Cancel
Milwaukee County, WI

County May Stay in Coggs Building

By Graham Kilmer
Urban Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is indicating that the county may hang onto the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center after all. In May, the county’s facilities management division delivered a report to the Board of Supervisors explaining that years of deferred maintenance had left the Coggs building, 1220 W. Vliet St., in such a state of disrepair that the most financially prudent course of action would likely be to sell the building within the next few years.

