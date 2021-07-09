Cancel
Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

By Moira Warburton
Reuters
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, July 9 (Reuters) - A Canadian judge has denied Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s application to add a trove of documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence to her U.S. extradition case, the judge announced on Friday.

Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the United States on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. She has been held under house arrest in Vancouver since December 2018, when she was first detained.

Her legal team received over 300 pages of internal documents from HSBC through a court on Hong Kong, which the defence argued should be entered as evidence because they would disprove the basis for the United States’ extradition claim.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, who has been overseeing the case in the British Columbia Supreme Court since its inception, disagreed. Her reasons will be released in writing in approximately ten days, Holmes said.

Meng is set to appear in court in early August. Her extradition hearings are scheduled to finish by the end of that month.

