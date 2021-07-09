That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts New Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence for its big Season 2 return! Following a delay from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime finally debuted its second season earlier this year during the Winter 2021 schedule of new releases. Taking a break for the Spring, the much anticipated second season of the anime has now returned for its second cour as part of the jam packed Summer 2021 slate of new anime. This means a total face lift for the series!comicbook.com
