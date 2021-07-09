Cancel
Craven County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Lenoir, Northern Craven, Pitt by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Northern Craven; Pitt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JONES...GREENE NORTHERN LENOIR...NORTHWESTERN CRAVEN AND SOUTHWESTERN PITT COUNTIES At 627 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Snow Hill, or 10 miles southwest of Farmville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Grifton, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Dawson, Maury, Ormondsville, Graingers, Institute, Jason, Roundtree, Lizzie, Kinston Regional Jetport, Hookerton, Castoria and Shine. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

