Phillips County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Loring, or 9 miles northwest of Whitewater, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Whitewater and Port Of Morgan.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Loring, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
City
Whitewater, MT
#Special Weather Statement#Northern Phillips
