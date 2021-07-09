Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Miami Hurricanes land four-star CB Chris Graves from Fort Myers

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycBUn_0asVhlXG00
Miami head coach Manny Diaz celebrates a touchdown against Florida State during the first half of their game, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Miami Hurricanes are back on the commitment scoreboard after missing on a few recent recruiting targets to announce college pledges in the past week.

Four-star athlete Chris Graves picked UM over Florida, South Carolina and LSU in a Friday evening announcement that aired on CBS Sports HQ. A two-way player who also returns kicks, Graves figures to play cornerback at Miami, although more of his high school tape is at receiver. His main recruiters on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff were defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.

“DVD and Coach Rob, I had a tremendous relationship with DVD and Coach Rob,” said Graves on the livestream, adding a conversation with Carolina Panthers first-round cornerback Jaycee Horn, who played under Robinson at South Carolina, helped him make his decision. “My mom, she loves Miami. DVD, she’s got a great relationship with DVD and [coach Manny Diaz].”

Hailing from Fort Myers Bishop Verot, his commitment marks the second consecutive recruiting cycle where UM has landed a player from his high school. Freshman cornerback Malik Curtis also came from Bishop Verot in the 2021 class. The 247 Sports composite rankings list Graves — at 6 feet 2, 180 pounds — as the nation’s No. 15 player with the “athlete” position designation, while Rivals tabs him the 36th-ranked cornerback in the class.

The Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class is back up to four commitments. The other three hail from out of the state of Florida: four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown from Georgia, four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers from Mississippi and Louisiana-based three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta. Three-star wide receiver Quan Lee from Gainesville was previously in the class before being dropped, and he flipped to UCF.

Miami finally hit on one of its recruiting targets making July announcements after American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells and a pair of Orlando-based front-seven defenders, defensive lineman Zane Durant and linebacker DeMario Tolan, went elsewhere within the past week.

The 2022 class is expected to be a small one for the Hurricanes as UM coach Manny Diaz has an abundance of returning players and depth at most positions since the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year of eligibility because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2020 season.

Graves, who is only 16 years old despite entering his high school senior year, visited Coral Gables the first weekend of June, when the NCAA initially lifted a 15-month-long recruiting dead period due to the pandemic. He took trips to LSU and South Carolina later in June.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
Miami, FL
Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Fort Myers, FL
College Sports
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travaris Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Cbs Sports Hq#Ucf#American Heritage#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UM men’s basketball to face Dayton in ESPN Events Invitational opener

The Miami Hurricanes’ men’s basketball team will open the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational against Dayton at noon on Nov. 25 (ESPN or ESPN2). Dayton went 14-10 (9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) during the 2020-21 season after going 29-2 (18-0) during the 2019-20 season and ending the year on a 20-game winning streak before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UM-Dayton matchup ...
High SchoolPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Calvary Christian to play in prestigious City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament

Calvary Christian will get a chance to show how it stacks up against top national competition at the end of this year. The Eagles will play in the main field of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers this season. The tournament runs from Dec. 17-21. The field includes five teams from Florida, including GEICO Nationals champion Montverde Academy and Bradenton IMG Academy. Three other GEICO ...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo realizing role with Team USA while learning about international game

For Bam Adebayo, the opportunity he has with the U.S. men’s national basketball team is one he felt like he should’ve had two years ago. “I’ve always said before, I feel like I should’ve been on the team from the get-go. But [Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs and U.S. men’s team coach] and I hashed it out and I worked on my game,” Adebayo said Thursday, referencing Popovich cutting him from ...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo is both teacher and student with USA teammate Draymond Green

Bam Adebayo may be one of the younger players on a veteran-laden U.S. men’s national team, but that hasn’t stopped him from teaching one of his older, temporary teammates tricks of the trade. Adebayo, who turns 24 on Sunday, is the second-youngest player on Team USA’s Olympic roster, older than only Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Among the frontcourt players he’s competing with for ...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pool for the stars: New Hall of Fame complex on the way with dive tower to the sky

Just a block from the ocean, a swimmer’s paradise with sparkling pools and the tallest dive tower in the USA is taking shape to the tune of $47 million. When the new Swimming Hall of Fame complex opens, all eyes will be on Fort Lauderdale, fans say. Avid local swimmer Debbie Rosenbaum knows exactly when the pools closed: April 13, 2019. And she knows when they are set to reopen: sometime in ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy