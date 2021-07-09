Cancel
Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws. The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don't reflect current populations.

