Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 618 has come from the bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. She said the governor had an opportunity to provide clarification for students, parents, and every Pennsylvanian by her bill. Unfortunately, this fall will be met with confusion and chaos as students in K-12 through higher education will head back to school with little guidance on whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement. Instead of showing that no one will be denied service or an education because of a decision not to take a COVID-19 vaccine, students and parents will be forced to make difficult decisions in less than two months as more schools begin forced vaccinations. She added we have seen that broad powers implemented by the Health Secretary lead to serious unintended consequences for people. Voters showed us last month that they want collaboration between elected officials, not one person to wield all of the power and make drastic decisions affecting lives and livelihoods.