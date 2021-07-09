City of Tampa to Celebrate Archives Awareness Week

The City of Tampa will celebrate Archives Awareness Week with exhibits and programs taking place at local archives throughout the week of July 11 - 17, 2021. These programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Archives Awareness Week was established in 1992 by the City of Tampa Archives Advisory Committee. During this week, local archivists and history enthusiasts come together to present their collections through exhibits and programs that convey the value of archives in the identification, preservation and conservation of historic records. Archives Awareness Week is held during the second week of July to coincide with the City of Tampa's July 15th birthday.

For more information on the City of Tampa's Archives Awareness Week or about various exhibits or programs, please visit tampa.gov/aaw

Key Programs